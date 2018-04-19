Shanghai Bobby Filly Fastest in OBS Workout

A Shanghai Bobby filly breezed the fastest eighth-mile in :09 4/5 during the April 19 session of the under tack show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring 2-year-olds in training sale, tying the best workout time for the distance.

Consigned as Hip 636 by agent Julie Davies, the filly bred in Florida by Sally J. Andersen is out of the stakes-placed Maria's Mon mare Maria's Dance, a half sister to stakes winner Ghost Dancing, the dam of grade 1 winner Ascend. The filly twice went through the sales ring as a yearling and was bought back on final bids of $52,000 and $42,000.

"Right from the get-go, she showed us she was fast," Davies said of the filly who worked early before the wind intensified, possibly impacting workout times. "I thought she was capable of going :09 4/5 as long as everything went right, and it did."

On a warm, spring day in Ocala, Fla., horses working during the second set and throughout the remainder of the approximately seven-hour session were faced with steady headwinds of 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Hip 668, an Uncaptured filly offered by Blue River Bloodstock, agent, breezed a quarter-mile in :20 4/5, equaling the under tack show's second-fastest time through four sessions. Produced from the unraced Mineshaft mare Mine Legend, the filly descends from the extended female family of Que Vida Buena, a multiple group 1 winner in Argentina.

Bred in Florida by Jacarie Farm, the filly was bought by her consignor for $27,000 from agent Beth Bayer at the 2017 OBS October yearling sale.

The possible effect of the wind on breeze times means buyers will have to be less reliant on the under tack show results for horses that worked Thursday, said consignor Randy Miles, who believes the wind could have impacted times by as much as one- to two-fifths of a second.

"With young horses like these, it will rattle them a little bit to where they don't want to focus and give their best," Miles said. "I think it affects the times by one or two ticks. You are not going to be able to go off the times so much. You are going to have to judge them by what you see at the end of the shank.

"The buyers that are on a budget really need to do their homework because they might be able to find a bargain that went :10 3/5 today but is a really good horse."

Using the fastest workers from another windy session Monday as an example, Miles said horses that do post fast times in such conditions mark themselves as standouts in the crowd.

"On the first day, a lot of horses went the same, but the horses with the big hearts and courage didn't let it bother them," he explained. "You will get the occasional horse to step up and run through, and that's a sign of a really good horse."

The under tack workouts continue through April 21 for the sale that will be held April 24-27.