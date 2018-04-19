Blackjackcat Heads American Stakes Field of Nine

Freshened off a disappointing effort in his season debut, Al and Sandee Kirkwood's Blackjackcat heads a field of nine 3-year-olds and up in the $100,000 American Stakes (G3T) April 21 at one mile over the Santa Anita Park turf.

Trained by Mark Glatt, the 5-year-old Tale of the Cat gelding put together a string of four wins in 2017—including two black-type stakes and the Del Mar Mile Handicap (G2T)—before finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 4, when he closed to within 1 1/4 lengths of the winner.

As an even-money favorite in the Feb. 10 Thunder Road Stakes (G3T)—also at a mile on the Santa Anita turf—Blackjackcat did not fire and finished fifth, beaten five lengths. With six works to his credit since, including a bullet half-mile in :47 3/5 (the best of 69) April 1, it would appear the Kirkwood homebred is ready to roll as he seeks his seventh win, and fifth from eight starts at the distance.

Head of Plains Partners, KM Racing Enterprise, and J. Carillo's Kenjisstorm and Abbondanza Racing and Premier Racing Club's Free Rose, one-two finishers in a March 29 one-mile allowance/optional claimer on the Santa Anita turf, appear to be Blackjackcat's primary opposition Saturday. Carrying 124 pounds, Blackjackcat will give two pounds to the rest of the field.

Trained by Phil D'Amato, Kenjisstorm is well suited at a mile on turf. During the March 29 test, the 6-year-old son of Stormy Atlantic pressed the early pace under Flavien Prat and drew off by 2 1/4 lengths. Glatt trainee Fabozzi, who also returns in the American Stakes, finished third.

Trainer Richard Baltas brings Free Rose into the mix.

The 5-year-old Munnings gelding was well beaten two starts back in the March 10 Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T). In 2017, he raced once and finished fourth in the June 3 Shoemaker Mile Stakes (G1T). Free Rose has back class to draw upon as he seeks his third graded stakes win in what will be his 19th career start. In 2016, Free Rose took the La Jolla Handicap (G3T) and the Del Mar Derby (G2T) back-to-back at Del Mar.