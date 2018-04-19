Masar Draws Off Late in Impressive Craven Stakes Score

Godolphin homebred Masar impressed at Newmarket April 19, making every yard of the running before stretching clear late to land the bet365 Craven Stakes (G3).

Masar won by nine lengths over runner-up White Mocha and completed the mile test in 1:38.15 on ground described as good. Favorite Roaring Lion disappointed, fading to third late.

The winner was bouncing back from a 10th-place finish last month in the Al Bastakiya Sponsored By Emirates.com at Meydan. It was the colt's first win at a mile after victories in the seven-furlong BetBright Solario Stakes (G3) at Sandown and a six-furlong maiden score at Goodwood. The result paid another compliment to Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) hopeful Mendelssohn, who beat Masar (sixth place) and 13 others in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Del Mar last fall.

"He's a horse we held in high regard as a 2-year-old," trainer Charlie Appleby said. "What I liked about the horse today was his demeanor. He's growing up all the time and has done a professional job."

Jockey William Buick was also impressed by Masar's performance, adding, "He felt great, and he relaxed beautifully in front. He handled the dip and undulations really well. It was a really good performance and an exciting one. He feels like the finished article now."

Masar is by New Approach and out of the Cape Cross mare Khawlah, a winner of both the UAE Oaks Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (G3) and the UAE Derby Sponsored By The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) on Meydan's former Tapeta track in 2011.

British bookmakers reacted to the win by making Masar as short as 6-1 for the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas Stakes (G1) over the same course and distance May 5, although some firms were still happy to offer 8-1.

Roaring Lion, sent off at 4-7 under Oisin Murphy, tracked the pace for much of the race and finished a head behind White Mocha. Appleby's other runner, Glorious Journey, was four lengths behind in fourth.

Roaring Lion's trainer, John Gosden, was happy with the Kitten's Joy colt's effort.

"I'm not too downhearted, as it was a bit of a sprint from the three pole, and Roaring Lion would be better with an end-to-end gallop," Gosden said. "I told the owner he was 80% fit, as we've had a hard winter and he could still go for the Two Thousand Guineas when the race should be run at a better pace. Beyond that, he could get further and go for something like the Prix Du Jockey Club (G1)."