Website Outlines Kentucky Derby Parking, Traffic Plan

Churchill Downs, home of the world-famous Kentucky Derby, announced today new entry procedures that will be in effect for guests visiting the track any day of Derby Week (Saturday, April 28, 2018 through Saturday, May 5, 2018). The track unveiled its new parking and traffic plan last week and launched KentuckyDerbyParking.com to help visitors plan their arrival.

"Churchill Downs has invested heavily to improve the arrival and entry experience for all our guests and employees. We want to ensure a safe and secure environment, while helping people get in and out of the venue as efficiently as possible," said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "We encourage everyone joining us for Derby Week to visit KentuckyDerbyParking.com so you know exactly what to expect before you get to the track."

Derby Week visitors will be the first to use Churchill Downs' new expanded entry plaza, which will lead guests from Central Avenue to the newly constructed Paddock Gate that's replacing previous entrances at Gates 1 and 17.

Churchill Downs has renamed its admission gates to reflect their locations in the venue. Ticket holders will enter Churchill Downs through one of three admission gates: the new Paddock Gate, the Clubhouse Gate (formerly Gate 10) and the Infield Gate (formerly Gate 3). The Infield Gate will only be available to guests with a General Admission ticket. All others will enter through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates.

Once ticket holders arrive at Churchill Downs, a new entry process will help them enter the track safely and efficiently:

1. To ensure the safety and security of all Churchill Downs guests and employees, anyone entering the track will walk through metal detectors as part of the security screening measures. Prohibited items are not allowed past the security screening area.

2. Next, guests entering through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates will scan their ticket at one of the new self-scanning entry turnstiles. Or, if someone has a General Admission ticket and is entering through the Infield Gate, an attendant will scan their ticket by hand. Once inside the track, guests are not allowed to leave the venue and reenter.

3. Once a ticket is scanned, guests will proceed through the turnstile and follow staff direction and new signs from the admission gate to their seating section or venue.

4. As guests make their way to their seating section, they will be greeted by an usher at the appropriate access control point. The usher will scan the ticket for a second time, stub the ticket and then apply an official wristband around their wrist. This wristband allows guests to come and go from their seating section throughout the day. Each ticket may only be scanned once at the wristband locations and must scan as valid to receive a wristband.

New this year, special quick entry lanes have been added to the security screening areas of all admission gates for those guests who are not bringing a bag of any type into the venue.

Additionally, guests with mobile tickets purchased through the official Ticketmaster Resale Marketplace will follow the same entry process as guests with printed tickets and will receive their wristband at the access control point.

Churchill Downs released a short video letting guests know what to expect before entering the track: https://youtu.be/jNOrSBjuZAU



In keeping with tradition, guests on Oaks and Derby Days are permitted to bring in food and box lunches in clear plastic bags smaller than 18 inches by 18 inches. However, these items are prohibited Opening Night (Saturday, April 28) through Thurby (Thursday, May 3).

Prohibited items and items deemed inappropriate for entry into the grounds are the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by Churchill Downs. We urge patrons to plan ahead and leave these items at home. Churchill Downs and its security partners will not store prohibited items for patrons. The full list of prohibited and permitted items can be found at KentuckyDerbyParking.com.

PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR DERBY WEEK (Opening Night through Kentucky Derby Day)

• COOLERS AT ANY GATE - including the Stable Gate (Styrofoam coolers and ice are available for purchase in the Infield)

• CANS (any size or type)

• GLASS BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS

• BACKPACKS and DUFFEL BAGS

• TENTS - NO POLES OR STAKES OF ANY KIND

• LAPTOP COMPUTERS and CAMCORDERS

• CAMERAS WITH DETACHABLE LENSES OR EQUIPPED WITH A LENS THAT IS 6" OR LARGER

• DRONES and REMOTE-CONTROLLED AIRCRAFT

• HOVERBOARDS

• PURSES LARGER THAN 12" IN ANY DIMENSION

• FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKERS, AIR HORNS, LASER LIGHTS/POINTERS, PEPPER SPRAYS

• ANIMALS (with the exception of service animals for guests with special needs)

• TRIPODS

• SELFIE STICKS

• ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

• ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES

• WEAPONS (including knives)

• THERMOSES

• LUGGAGE (including briefcases)

• GRILLS

• WAGONS

• UMBRELLAS

• ANY ITEMS DEEMED DANGEROUS AND/OR INAPPROPRIATE

PERMITTED ITEMS FOR KENTUCKY DERBY AND OAKS DAYS

• FOOD ITEMS IN CLEAR PLASTIC BAGS (maximum size 18"x 18" - no trash bags) *

• BOX LUNCHES in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)

• WATER & SOFT DRINKS - plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

• PURSES, BUT NONE LARGER THAN 12" IN ANY DIMENSION (subject to search)

• BABY/DIAPER BAGS - only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

• SMALL CAMERAS - none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more **

• SMALL PERSONAL MUSIC SYSTEMS, RADIOS & TELEVISIONS** (no boomboxes) ***

• CELLULAR PHONES, SMARTPHONES & TABLETS **

• SEAT CUSHIONS SMALLER THAN 15"x 15" - no metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

• STROLLERS (ONLY if carrying a child)

• SUNSCREEN (non-glass containers only)

• CHAIRS (permitted through the Infield Gate ONLY and cannot be carried to the frontside)

• BINOCULARS

• BLANKETS & TARPAULINS (Paddock and Infield Gates ONLY)

* Limit of two bags per person

** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items

*** Not permitted in hospitality spaces and dining rooms

For more information on arrival, parking and entry, please visit KentuckyDerbyParking.com and download the Churchill Downs and Waze mobile apps.

