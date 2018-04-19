NYRA, MSG Networks Extend Regional Telecast Agreement

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) announced today a multi-year extension of their long-standing agreement for MSGN's telecast of NYRA's Thoroughbred racing programming, including NYRA's flagship 'Live' shows.

With this agreement in place, MSG+ will continue to be the regional home for NYRA racing from Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.

In 2018, MSGN's coverage of NYRA racing will expand to include 225 hours of live racing and analysis, including all 40 days of Saratoga Live. With the addition of select Aqueduct Live Shows, beginning with a special Charles Town Classic show on Saturday, April 21, MSGN expects to air 105 Live shows over the remainder of 2018, an increase from its schedule of 97 Belmont Park Live and Saratoga Live telecast days in 2017. In addition, NYRA programming will also be available on MSG GO, MSGN's live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

Hosted by Greg Wolf, MSGN's broadcasts feature will include commentary and analysis from a combination NYRA personalities including former MLB all-star Paul LoDuca, paddock analyst Maggie Wolfendale, handicapper Andy Serling, analyst Gabby Gaudet and race caller Larry Collmus.

"MSG Networks is proud to extend its agreement with our long-term partner, the New York Racing Association," said Jeff Filippi, senior vice president of programming and production, and executive producer, MSG Networks. "Horse racing fans can once again look forward to extensive live coverage from three of America's premiere racing venues."

"Sports fans trust that MSG is committed to providing consistent coverage from NYRA tracks," said Tony Allevato, Executive Producer for NYRA TV and NYRA Bets President. "The strength of the NYRA/MSG relationship has allowed us to adapt and evolve the format of our shows to meet the needs and expectations of viewers. We thank our partners at MSG for ensuring that the best racing in the country will also be the most accessible."

Live thoroughbred racing from Belmont Park will return to MSG Plus (MSG+) on Saturday, April 28. Over the course of the 54-day spring/summer meet, MSGN will telecast 44 Belmont Park Live shows. On Wednesday, June 6, Belmont Park Live will present a half hour special to preview the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

The acclaimed Saratoga Live series, from the historic Saratoga Race Course, will mark its third season in 2018. The 40-day meet, which includes 69 stakes worth $18.8 million in purses, will again see 40 days of Saratoga Live programs, beginning on Opening Day, Friday, July 20 through closing day on Monday, September 3. After opening weekend, racing will be conducted six days a week, Wednesdays through Mondays.

Belmont Park Live will return on Friday, September 7 to kick off one of 17 shows to be broadcast during the Fall Championship Meet. From there, MSGN will wrap up its 2018 NYRA coverage with a Cigar Mile Day edition of Aqueduct Live on Saturday, December 1.

