NYRA, Charles Town to Offer Cross Country Pick 4

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will team up with Charles Town to host a Cross Country Pick 4 on Saturday, April 21, featuring races at Aqueduct Racetrack and Charles Town, highlighted by the Grade 2, $1.2 million Charles Town Classic.

Saturday's sequence will begin with Race 10 (post time of 5:04 p.m. ET) at Charles Town, the Dance to Bristol for filly and mare sprinters. The wager will continue with Race 8 (5:17) at the Big A, a one-mile allowance for New York-breds, followed by the Charles Town Classic as Race 11 (5:36) at Charles Town. Race 9 (5:49) at Aqueduct, the New York Stallion Series Park Avenue division, will close out the series.

The minimum bet for the multi-track, multi-race wager is 50 cents. Wagering on the Cross Country Pick 4 is also available on track, on ADW platforms, and at simulcast facilities across the country.

Also on Saturday, FOX Sports Saturday At The Races, set to air on FS2 from 4-6 p.m., will offer live coverage and analysis of the Charles Town Classic, along with coverage of stakes action at Aqueduct Racetrack. In addition to NYRA's team coverage from Aqueduct, Gabby Gaudet will provide on-site coverage throughout the day from Charles Town.

Aqueduct-Charles Town Cross Country Pick 4 on Saturday, April 21:

Leg 1 - Charles Town, Race 10: Dance with Bristol (5:04 p.m.)

Leg 2 - Aqueduct, Race 8: New York-bred allowance (5:17)

Leg 3 - Charles Town, Race 11: Grade 2, $1.2 million Charles Town Classic (5:36)

Leg 4 - Aqueduct, Race 9: NYSS Park Avenue (5:49)



