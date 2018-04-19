Magician Relocated to Ireland

Magician , the winner of top-level races in the United States and Europe, is relocating from Coolmore's Ashford Stud to the operation's Castlehyde Stud in Ireland to join the likes of Starspangledbanner, Holy Roman Emperor, and Footstepsinthesand, it was announced April 19.

The 8-year-old son of Galileo is currently in quarantine in Kentucky but is scheduled to arrive in Ireland May 6 and will start covering immediately.

"The Magician colt out of Perfect Step bought for 210,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book 2 has been earning very positive reports from Ballydoyle, so it makes sense to bring Magician back to Ireland," said Castlehyde manager John Kennedy. "He also has first-crop 2-year-olds with British-based trainers Richard Fahey, Charlie Hills, Peter Chapple-Hyam, David Simcock and Charlie Fellowes."

Like sensational young sire Frankel, Magician is a classic-winning miler by Galileo, out of a listed winner over six furlongs. His dam Absolutelyfabulous is by European champion sprinter Mozart, who enjoyed considerable success with his only crop to race, headed by crack sprinter Dandy Man.

Magician will stand at a fee of €7,500. Winner of the 2013 Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park and the same year's Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1), along with two group 3 events, he retired in 2015 to Ashford Stud for an advertised fee of $12,500. His 2018 listed fee was $7,500.