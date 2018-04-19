HRRN to Cover Charles Town Classic

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Thursday it will broadcast the 10th running of the $1.2 million Charles Town Classic (G2) live this Saturday, April 21.

The popular weekly talk show, Equine Forum, kicks off Saturday's coverage, featuring some of the major players involved in the Charles Town Classic (G2), from 8-10 a.m. ET. It can be heard nationwide on Sirius 219/XM 201 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and is streamed live and podcast on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.

The broadcast, live from Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, begins at 4:00 PM ET with the $50,000 Coin Collector Stakes. The $100,000 Dance to Bristol Stakes follows and the $1.2 million Charles Town Classic (G2), culminates the most important day of racing in the state. Mike Penna will be joined by Jude Feld and Dan Mason on the coverage, with Charles Town announcer Paul Espinosa providing the race calls. The broadcast airs throughout North America on Sirius 93/XM 93 and will be streamed live on the HRRN website.



