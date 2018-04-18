PariMAX, Wyoming Downs Reach Historical Gaming Deal

The historical racing provider PariMAX Holdings and its technology and services provider AmTote International, both wholly owned entities of The Stronach Group, are pleased to announce that PariMAX has entered into a new long-term agreement with Wyoming Downs.

With this new agreement, PariMAX will continue to provide its ever growing library of products for pari-mutuel wagering on historical horse races to all Wyoming Downs locations throughout the State of Wyoming.

PariMAX products deployed at Wyoming Downs continue to set month over month handle records, both growing the market and Wyoming Downs' share of that market, with the March 2018 handle approaching $25 million being an all-time high for Wyoming Downs' historical horse racing business. This growth and success not only continues to fuel horse racing operations and associated jobs in Wyoming, but also directly pays back a "host track fee" as a percentage of every wager to the host track operators whose historical racing content is being utilized.

Keith Johnson, President of PariMAX and AmTote, commented "We are absolutely thrilled and thankful to extend our great symbiotic relationship with Wyoming Downs. Wyoming Downs, PariMAX, and AmTote have continued to collaborate and innovate in this space, aggressively responding to continued market demands for compelling wagering experiences and the technologies that drive them. Together we are proving that truly innovative products and marketing, leveraging fully pari-mutuel wagering and horse racing content, can succeed in growing the market for the benefit of the horse racing industry."

About PariMAX Holdings, LLC PariMAX Holdings, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Stronach Group, powered by AmTote International Inc.'s proprietary historical horse racing content and data management technology. The PariMAXTM platform enables race tracks to monetize their historical racing content via casino style pari-mutuel historical horse racing games, traditional wagering, and other unique cross-platform digital experiences.

