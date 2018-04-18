Demand for Scat Daddy 2-Year-Olds Dominates Craven Sale

Demand for 2-year-olds from the final crop of Ashford Stud's Scat Daddy again dominated the day when the Tattersalls Craven breeze-up sale concluded April 18.

The two-day sale in Newmarket grossed 13,313,500 guineas (US$20,002,562) for the 94 head that changed hand for an average of 141,633 guineas ($212,793) and a median price of 75,000 guineas ($112,912). The gross receipts represented a 6% decline from the record 2017 edition of the sale.

"The top of the market continues to be robust, with more lots fetching in excess of 400,000 guineas than ever before, and new buyers from America, Hong Kong, and the Gulf region all active at the upper level of the market," said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony. "It would, however, be wrong to pretend that everything has been plain sailing. To date, this year's breeze-up market has been selective. While we have witnessed a number of spectacular pinhooking successes, this has again been evident over the past two days. The consignors have as ever brought an outstanding collection of 2-year-olds to the Craven breeze-up sale, and the very best have fetched premium prices."

The sale-topper at 900,000 guineas ($1,350,405) was Lot 163, a Scat Daddy colt out of the Rahy mare Madera Dancer, purchased by agent Stephen Hillen, with Godolphin's John Gosden the underbidder, from Mayfield Stables. Mayfield Stables is run by Ronaldo de Souza and Tanya Browne, daughter of Mocklershill's Willie Browne.

"He is for a client who wishes to stay anonymous," said Hillen, "but the colt will be staying in the U.K. I saw this horse at Mayfield Stables twice this winter—the first time I thought he was a bit small, but he developed and developed and when I saw him the second time, I loved him. He ... should not be too long to get to a racecourse. Scat Daddy is a great sire, and Mayfield does a great job producing its horses."

Bred in Kentucky by DP Racing, the colt was purchased for $200,000 by Hunter Valley Farm from Taylor Made Sales Agency's consignment to the inaugural Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Turf sale.

The second-highest price on the second day was Lot 155, a Scat Daddy colt out of the Medaglia d'Oro mare Lauded who realized 775,000 guineas ($1,162,849) at the bid of Jamie McCalmont on behalf of Coolmore Stud's M.V. Magnier.

The colt's price represented a successful return for Mocklershill's Browne, who had purchased the youngster privately after he failed to attain his reserve on a final bid of $240,000 when offered by Paramount Sales at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. The colt, bred in Kentucky by American Equistock and Drumkenny Farm, is from the female family of Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Fusaichi Pegasus .

"As a yearling, he did not sell in the ring, and we bought him for $220,000 privately," recalled Browne. "He is a lovely horse, and they are not making them by Scat Daddy anymore."

A Scat Daddy colt consigned by Browne topped the Tuesday first session when it sold for 800,000 guineas (US$1,204,392).