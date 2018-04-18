Kantharos Juveniles Shine at OBS Under Tack Show

Stonestreet Stables' undefeated multiple graded stakes winner Kantharos entered stud in Florida and quickly rose to the top of the state's stallion ranks, first standing at Vinery and then Ocala Stud before being relocated two years ago to Hill 'n' Dale Farms, where he stands for a $15,000 fee this year.

Offspring of the son of Lion Heart have shown an affinity for early racing. This precociousness was on display April 18 during the third under tack show for next week's Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale in Ocala, Fla.

Hip 531, a Kantharos colt from de Meric Stables, agent, was the lone worker to stop the clock in the fastest time of :20 4/5 for a quarter-mile, and another of Kantharos' sons (Hip 552) tied the co-fastest eighth-mile time of :09 4/5.

Tristan de Meric said the quarter-mile work was typical of the Kantharos juveniles.

"He is a very athletic horse—a nice colt," the Ocala-based horseman said of Hip 531. "He went evenly and then galloped out strongly. He is fit and sound, and one you can go right on with. He is very straightforward, like a lot of the Kantharos horses. They are early horses and work well. We've had really good luck selling them, and they go and run well for the most part. We're definitely going to miss (Kantharos) down here."

Bred in Florida by veterinarian Carolin Von Rosenberg, the chestnut colt was produced from the Friendly Lover mare Jungle Love, a half sister to Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) winner Set Play. Consigned by Equus Farm to the 2017 Keeneland January sale as a short yearling, the colt was purchased by de Meric in partnership with Machmer Hall for $9,000.

"We partnered with Carrie Brogden on this horse, and he did not bring much money," de Meric said. "I think if the horse had been sold in Florida, he would have brought more. Kantharos has gotten more respect in the last year since moving to Kentucky."

The eighth-mile co-fastest worker sired by Kantharos is a colt consigned by Off the Hook that is from the extended female family of Canadian champion Santa Amelia. The colt was bred in Florida by P & G Stables.

Also working an eighth-mile in :09 4/5 were Hip 478, a Strong Mandate filly; Hip 589, a Sidney's Candy filly; and Hip 606, an Into Mischief filly.

Offered by Niall Brennan Stables as agent, the Strong Mandate filly was produced from the stakes-winning Macho Uno mare Holy Reina and is from the female family of champions Flanders and Surfside. Bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm, she was purchased from her breeder by Cromwell Bloodstock for $100,000 at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Bred in Florida by Helen and Joe Barbazon, the Sidney's Candy filly consigned by Hemingway Racing and Training Stables is out of an unraced Danzig mare who is a half sister to black-type winner and grade 1-placed Like a Hero and from the family of multiple grade 1 winner By Land By Sea.

Consigned by Paul Sharp, agent, the Into Mischief filly was produced from a Medaglia d'Oro mare who is a half sister to grade 3 winners Savorthetime and Rogue Romance. The filly was bred in Kentucky by Runnymede Farm and Catesby Clay.

The under tack show begins at 8 a.m. EDT daily through April 21.