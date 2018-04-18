Tim Bryant to Lead Churchill's New Gaming Center

Churchill Downs announced today the hiring of Tim Bryant as president and general manager of Derby City Gaming, the $60 million state-of-the-art historical racing machine ("HRM") facility opening in Louisville this fall. Located at 4520 Poplar Level Road, Derby City Gaming will be a first-of-its-kind entertainment destination for locals and visitors alike. Bryant will assume his new role May 14, 2018.

"Churchill Downs continues to bring new life and innovation to Kentucky's signature horse racing industry through initiatives like Derby City Gaming, and I'm honored to reunite with such an accomplished team and the City of Louisville," said Bryant. "Historical racing is critical to continued, long-term growth for our industry and keeping the Kentucky racing circuit competitive with other states."

Bryant rejoins Churchill Downs after spending the last 15 months as chief operating officer of a Northern California casino. He previously held the title of president and general manager at Churchill Downs Incorporated's Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots in New Orleans from May 2010 through January 2017.

"While Churchill Downs is known around the world, we are committed to the City of Louisville and the community we call home," said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Strengthening the horse racing industry starts here in Kentucky, and we're excited to have Tim Bryant back on board to help us lead the charge."

Churchill Downs broke ground on Derby City Gaming in December, and construction has been moving full steam ahead. Earlier this week, Churchill Downs executive leadership and members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission gathered for a "topping-off" ceremony as the final beam was placed on the 85,000-square-foot facility.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.