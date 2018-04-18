Slade Power's First Winner Arrives at Newmarket

Darley's multiple group 1-winning freshman sire Slade Power got his first winner April 18 when Strings of Life (GB) won her debut by half a length at Newmarket.

Strings of Life is a British-bred homebred racing for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby. She pressed the early pace in the five-furlong maiden event before moving up along the rail in the final furlong to defeat Kadiz.

The first winner is the fifth foal and third winner produced by the Pivotal mare Nashama, who is a half sister to group 2 winner Centennial (by Dalakhani) and to black-type winner Siren's Song (Azamour).

Slade Power was Europe's best sprinter in 2014 when he won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot and the Darley July Cup (G1) at Newmarket. He also included the Weatherbys Ireland Greelands Stakes (G3) among his victories that year, which netted more than $1 million in purses. The son of Dutch Art raced as a homebred for Sabena Power, who sold the stallion to Darley after the Diamond Jubilee but continued to race him in her colors. Slade Power was named highweight older horse for both Europe and Ireland for the 2014 season.

Retired to Kildangan Stud in Ireland with a 10-3-2 record in 20 starts and total earnings of $1,765,525, Slade Power stands in 2018 for a €15,000 fee.

