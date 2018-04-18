World's Winningest Jockey to Ride in Elkhorn Stakes

Jorge Ricardo, who has won more races than any jockey in history, is scheduled to ride Some in Tieme in the April 21 $250,000 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

Based in South America, Ricardo surpassed Russell Baze as the world's winningest jockey in February at Hipodromo da Gavea in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Baze, based primarily in Northern California throughout his career, retired in 2016 with 12,842 victories.

"Some in Tieme is a Brazilian horse with Brazilian ownership, and we've used a Brazilian jockey (Manoel Cruz) previously on him," trainer Kenny McPeek said. "One of the owners came up with the idea of bringing Jorge (pronounced Georgie) here, and I thought it was a good idea.

"(Ricardo) is scheduled to arrive Thursday. He will spend some time around the stables and at my farm (in Lexington) and then ride Some in Tieme on Saturday. He heads back to Brazil on Sunday."

This marks the second time Ricardo has ridden at Keeneland. He finished ninth in the 2015 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) aboard longshot Ordak Dan, who came from Argentina for the race.

Some in Tieme made six starts in Brazil before making his North American debut last year. The 6-year-old horse was the runner-up in a Keeneland allowance race last spring prior to winning the Louisville Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs in May. He was sixth in the Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park on March 3.

"It's very exciting," McPeek said. "Jorge has won more races than any jockey in the history of the game, which is no small feat. He is getting towards the end of his career, but he is still winning high-level races."

