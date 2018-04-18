Bimeda Announces McNeil Joins Company in Sales

Bimeda is pleased to announce that Archie McNeil has joined the company as a full time Equine Sales Representative covering the northeast part of the US. Since Bimeda acquired ArthroDynamic in the fall of 2016, Archie had been working with the Bimeda equine group as sales consultant. Archie will continue to call on veterinary clinics and key influencers in the northeast.

Archie has a rich history and legacy in the US Equine business. He has worked for companies such as Vetrepharm, Bioniche, and Vetoquinol during his 26 years in commercial roles. Prior to working on the commercial side, Archie was an accomplished trainer and rider. Archie has competed in all the major races in the Standard bred industry such as The Hambletonian, Little Brown Jug and the Breeders Crown. One of Archie's major accomplishments was winning the Peter Haughton Memorial at Roosevelt Raceway for $520,000, at that time it, the richest race ever in New York State for either Thoroughbred or Standard bred.

McNeil will report directly to Clark Weaver, Equine Sales Manager.



