Jenda's Agenda enters the Doubledogdare off an allowance-optional claiming race win at Oaklawn Park

Coady Photography

Next for Jenda's Agenda: The Doubledogdare Stakes

Doubledogdare has attracted 13, all in search of first graded stakes victory.

After scoring victories in four of her first five races, Jenda's Agenda will make her graded stakes debut April 20 in the $100,000 Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Friday's 1 1/16-mile Doubledogdare for older fillies and mares has attracted a field of 13, all in search of their first graded stakes victory.

Campaigned by trainer Larry Jones, his wife Cindy, and Fox Hill Farms, Jenda's Agenda enters the Keeneland test off a front-running 2 1/4-length win in an allowance-optional claiming race March 17 at Oaklawn Park, at the Doubledogdare distance. Bred in Kentucky by Larry and Cindy Jones, the 4-year-old daughter of Proud Citizen won all three of her starts in front-running style last year, closing out that campaign with a two-length score in the one-mile Caesar's Wish Stakes at Laurel Park.

"She has done well since her race at Oaklawn and done well here," Larry Jones said. "Friday will be her first start in a graded stakes, so hopefully we can move onward and upward."

Florent Geroux, who was aboard in the previous race, will ride Friday.

Also entered in Friday's race is WinStar Stablemates Racing's Well Humored, who is undefeated in three starts on dirt. The daughter of Distorted Humor  won a pair of races taken off the turf last year and closed out the season with a sixth-place finish in the Winter Memories Stakes on the Aqueduct Racetrack turf. This will be her first race since opening this year with a victory in the Wayward Lass Stakes in January on the Tampa Bay Downs dirt.

The leading earner in the field is Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna, who finished second in the 2016 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). The daughter of Curlin  will try to bounce back from the first unplaced effort of her nine-race career, a sixth in the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes in late January.

G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s Mines and Magic has placed in her past four starts and enters off a third-place finish in the Inside Information Stakes (G2) March 17 at Gulfstream Park.

Entries: Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare S. (G3)

Keeneland, Friday, April 20, 2018, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Song of Spring (KY)Joel Rosario118Neil J. Howard12/1
22Mines and Magic (KY)Robby Albarado118Victoria H. Oliver6/1
33Girl Talk (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan118Dallas Stewart15/1
44Promise of Spring (KY)Gabriel Saez118Steve Margolis12/1
55Ministry (AR)Thomas L. Pompell118Jaime N. Gonzalez15/1
66Apologynotaccepted (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Brendan P. Walsh10/1
77Jenda's Agenda (KY)Florent Geroux118J. Larry Jones5/1
88Julerette (KY)Corey J. Lanerie118Ben Colebrook10/1
99Valadorna (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Mark E. Casse7/2
1010Not Now Carolyn (KY)Gary L. Stevens118J. Keith Desormeaux20/1
1111Well Humored (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Arnaud Delacour6/1
1212Tapa Tapa Tapa (KY)James Graham118Timothy E. Hamm8/1
1313Someday Soon (OH)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118William B. Van Meter20/1