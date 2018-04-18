Next for Jenda's Agenda: The Doubledogdare Stakes

After scoring victories in four of her first five races, Jenda's Agenda will make her graded stakes debut April 20 in the $100,000 Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.
Friday's 1 1/16-mile Doubledogdare for older fillies and mares has attracted a field of 13, all in search of their first graded stakes victory.
Campaigned by trainer Larry Jones, his wife Cindy, and Fox Hill Farms, Jenda's Agenda enters the Keeneland test off a front-running 2 1/4-length win in an allowance-optional claiming race March 17 at Oaklawn Park, at the Doubledogdare distance. Bred in Kentucky by Larry and Cindy Jones, the 4-year-old daughter of Proud Citizen won all three of her starts in front-running style last year, closing out that campaign with a two-length score in the one-mile Caesar's Wish Stakes at Laurel Park.
"She has done well since her race at Oaklawn and done well here," Larry Jones said. "Friday will be her first start in a graded stakes, so hopefully we can move onward and upward."
Florent Geroux, who was aboard in the previous race, will ride Friday.
Also entered in Friday's race is WinStar Stablemates Racing's Well Humored, who is undefeated in three starts on dirt. The daughter of Distorted Humor won a pair of races taken off the turf last year and closed out the season with a sixth-place finish in the Winter Memories Stakes on the Aqueduct Racetrack turf. This will be her first race since opening this year with a victory in the Wayward Lass Stakes in January on the Tampa Bay Downs dirt.
The leading earner in the field is Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna, who finished second in the 2016 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). The daughter of Curlin will try to bounce back from the first unplaced effort of her nine-race career, a sixth in the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes in late January.
G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s Mines and Magic has placed in her past four starts and enters off a third-place finish in the Inside Information Stakes (G2) March 17 at Gulfstream Park.
Keeneland, Friday, April 20, 2018, Race 9
Entries: Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare S. (G3)
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Song of Spring (KY) Joel Rosario 118 Neil J. Howard 12/1 2 2Mines and Magic (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Victoria H. Oliver 6/1 3 3Girl Talk (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 118 Dallas Stewart 15/1 4 4Promise of Spring (KY) Gabriel Saez 118 Steve Margolis 12/1 5 5Ministry (AR) Thomas L. Pompell 118 Jaime N. Gonzalez 15/1 6 6Apologynotaccepted (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 118 Brendan P. Walsh 10/1 7 7Jenda's Agenda (KY) Florent Geroux 118 J. Larry Jones 5/1 8 8Julerette (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Ben Colebrook 10/1 9 9Valadorna (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 Mark E. Casse 7/2 10 10Not Now Carolyn (KY) Gary L. Stevens 118 J. Keith Desormeaux 20/1 11 11Well Humored (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Arnaud Delacour 6/1 12 12Tapa Tapa Tapa (KY) James Graham 118 Timothy E. Hamm 8/1 13 13Someday Soon (OH) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 William B. Van Meter 20/1
Keeneland, Friday, April 20, 2018, Race 9