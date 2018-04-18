Next for Jenda's Agenda: The Doubledogdare Stakes

After scoring victories in four of her first five races, Jenda's Agenda will make her graded stakes debut April 20 in the $100,000 Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Friday's 1 1/16-mile Doubledogdare for older fillies and mares has attracted a field of 13, all in search of their first graded stakes victory.

Campaigned by trainer Larry Jones, his wife Cindy, and Fox Hill Farms, Jenda's Agenda enters the Keeneland test off a front-running 2 1/4-length win in an allowance-optional claiming race March 17 at Oaklawn Park, at the Doubledogdare distance. Bred in Kentucky by Larry and Cindy Jones, the 4-year-old daughter of Proud Citizen won all three of her starts in front-running style last year, closing out that campaign with a two-length score in the one-mile Caesar's Wish Stakes at Laurel Park.

"She has done well since her race at Oaklawn and done well here," Larry Jones said. "Friday will be her first start in a graded stakes, so hopefully we can move onward and upward."

Florent Geroux, who was aboard in the previous race, will ride Friday.

Also entered in Friday's race is WinStar Stablemates Racing's Well Humored, who is undefeated in three starts on dirt. The daughter of Distorted Humor won a pair of races taken off the turf last year and closed out the season with a sixth-place finish in the Winter Memories Stakes on the Aqueduct Racetrack turf. This will be her first race since opening this year with a victory in the Wayward Lass Stakes in January on the Tampa Bay Downs dirt.

The leading earner in the field is Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna, who finished second in the 2016 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). The daughter of Curlin will try to bounce back from the first unplaced effort of her nine-race career, a sixth in the Houston Ladies Classic Stakes in late January.

G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s Mines and Magic has placed in her past four starts and enters off a third-place finish in the Inside Information Stakes (G2) March 17 at Gulfstream Park.