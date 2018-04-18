Craven Figures to be Classic Prep for Roaring Lion

Roaring Lion, a classic hopeful for Qatar Racing, heads a field of seven for the bet365 Craven Stakes (G3) April 19 at Newmarket.

Run over the same Rowley Mile as the May 5 Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes (G1), the Craven has historically been a key prep for the first classic of the season, although no horse has done the double since Haafhd in 2004.

Bred in Kentucky by RanJan Racing, Roaring Lion won three of his four starts as a juvenile, including the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (G2) over this course and distance. His only defeat came when going down by a neck to fellow Guineas fancy Saxon Warrior in Doncaster's Racing Post Trophy Stakes (G1).

The son of Hill 'N Dale Farm's-based stallion Kitten's Joy will be aiming to give John Gosden a first winner in the race since Emperor Jones in 1993 and his trainer is looking forward to getting him back on track.

"He's fine, had a good winter and trained well. He is very full of himself a lot of the time; a run at home (Newmarket) is perfect. It's a quality race with depth to it but obviously we are hopeful of a good run."

Jockey Oisin Murphy continues his partnership with the colt, who is out of grade 1-placed Street Cry mare Vionnet.

"I sat on him last week and he seems like he's done well from 2 to 3," Murphy said. "He's in good order, he's fit and well and I'm really looking forward to him."

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby sends out two in opposition in Masar and Glorious Journey. Masar was last seen finishing well beaten in the Al Bastakiya sponsored by Emirates.com on dirt at Meydan in March. But last year the son of New Approach (IRE) was an easy winner of the BetBright Solario Stakes (G3) at Sandown before finishing third in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly's Arc meeting. And, the unbeaten Glorious Journey, whose two wins include a score in last September's Prix La Rochette (G3) at Saint-Cloud.

Glorious Journey cost $ $3,505,593 as a yearling at 2016's Tattersalls October Book 1 sale and is by leading Darley sire Dubawi (IRE) (himself a beaten favorite in the 2,000 Guineas back in 2005) and out of the group 1-winning mare Fallen For You.

Appleby said of the pair, "Masar flew in from Dubai this week and is fit and well. The combination of his unfamiliarity with the dirt surface and a wide draw means that you can put a line through his latest Meydan run but at least he has the benefit of a run. He is a colt that has shown his inexperience in the past, but he's done plenty of racing and travelling and he has been getting better with every race. If he brings his strong Jean-Luc Lagardere and Solario form into the Craven it will make him a major player. If he turns out to be a Guineas horse we will be delighted, although we may end up stepping him up in trip after Thursday.

"Glorious Journey has been in Dubai and has done very well, but whatever he does on Thursday, there will be some improvement in him. Typical of a number of Dubawi's progeny, he brings more to the table in the afternoons than he does in the mornings, but I would prefer it was that way around. The race he won was not the strongest of Group Threes, but he couldn't have done any more than stay unbeaten."

Other rivals include Hugo Palmer's White Mocha, partnered by Ryan Moore and winner of the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions race at Newbury to round out a two for three juvenile campaign when last seen, and the Peter Chapple-Hyam trained Just Brilliant, a convincing winner of a course and distance Novice race in his sole run last backend who has Jamie Spencer booked.