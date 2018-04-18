Leading UK Sire Dansili Retired

Dansili, one of the leading British-based sires, has been pensioned from stud duties due to declining fertility, according to an April 18 announcement from Juddmonte Farms.

The son of Danehill out of the legendary mare Hasili, who died last month at the age of 27, made a rapid rise through the stallion ranks, starting at a fee of £8,000 and rising to a peak of £100,000 thanks to outstanding horses such as Flintshire , Harbinger, Rail Link, Proviso, Queen's Trust, Dank, and The Fugue. Dansili has sired 127 black-type winners (9% from foals of racing age) and 75 graded/group winners to date. His top runners include three champions: Dank, 2013 Eclipse champion grass mare; Flintshire, 2016 Eclipse champion grass horse; and Dan Tucket, Scandinavian champion 3-year-old. He had numerous highweight designees in England, Ireland, France, Germany, and Italy. Dansili's progeny have earned more than $90.5 million.

Dansili also made an excellent start as a broodmare sire, with five group 1 winners already as well as an exciting prospect in Juddmonte homebred Expert Eye, who was a group 2 winner last year at 2 and has not yet made his 2018 debut.

"With the support of loyal breeders, Dansili rose from modest beginnings to become one of Europe's leading sires," said Simon Mockridge, Juddmonte's United Kingdom stud director. "He has established himself as an incredibly consistent sire of high-class performers. His influence will be felt at Juddmonte for many years to come through his daughters in the broodmare band and via his exciting son Bated Breath, whose career has closely echoed that of his sire to date.

"Dansili will now enjoy a well-deserved retirement at Banstead Manor Stud," Mockridge said.

