Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Notes Passing of Ball

At the conclusion of the April 17 Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, commissioner David Richardson asked that staff send a letter of condolence to the family of Don Ball, noting appreciation for his commitment to the sport.

Ball, a prominent Kentucky developer who founded 640-acre Donamire Farm in Lexington with his wife Mira, died March 24 in Lexington. He was 81. He had previously served as a commissioner when the regulatory body was called the Kentucky Horse Racing Authority.

"Don and I were on the board of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association-Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeders Association for many years. Donald was an extremely important person in Kentucky racing and in Kentucky politics—a tremendous advocate for health and welfare," Richardson said. "He was just an amazing man in all of the things that he accomplished."

On the track, some of the top horses campaigned by Donamire Farm include multiple graded stakes winner Twilight Road and grade 3 winner Pleasant Hill.

Kentucky Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association executive director Marty Maline said Ball may best be remembered for his contributions in supporting health and welfare efforts on the backstretch. He noted that Ball was a driving force behind Race Tracker Haven Old School Apartments, a converted high school in Louisville that provides affordable retirement living for horsemen.

The first floor of the apartments houses the offices of the Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare Fund, for which Ball served as chairman. In 2017 the fund provided $1.1 million in health benefits and assisted 818 Kentucky race track licensees.

The family noted in Ball's obituary that, 'His love for Donamire and his generosity in sharing it with the community was central to his identity. As a horseman who enjoyed both recreational riding and a long relationship with Thoroughbred training and racing, Mr. Ball used his experience and talents to work on behalf of those who work the often difficult life of the 'backside' of the racetrack.

"He was active with the Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare Fund, which uses funds from unclaimed pari-mutuel wagering to assist backside workers with health care costs, serving as chairman and as treasurer. He served as three-time president of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and past commissioner of the Kentucky Horse Racing Authority. He was chairman and a long-time board member of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund."

Ball, the founder of Ball Homes, served in the state legislature for five years. As a philanthropist, his work went well beyond horse racing. Just a few of his accomplishments in this area include founding the HOPE center in Lexington as a homeless shelter and recovery program for men and his founding of Barkham, a non-profit construction firm.

Through Barkham, Ball built a one-parent apartment facility known as Virginia Place (now known as Scholar House), the HOPE Center for Women, Chrysalis House apartments (a 40-unit apartment facility for women who have completed rehabilitation and regained custody of their children), and Shepherd's House (a halfway house of 40 efficiency apartments for men who have completed substance abuse counseling at Lexington's HOPE Center). In more recent years Barkham constructed supportive housing for the mentally ill homeless and a new dining facility for the HOPE Center, as well as an expansion of the Women's Hope Center.