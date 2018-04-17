Scat Daddy Colt Tops Craven Breeze-Up Sale Opener

American sires played a prominent role on the opening day of the Tattersalls Craven breeze-up sale April 17 in Newmarket, with a colt by the late Ashford Stud stallion Scat Daddy topping the session at 800,000 guineas (US$1,204,392). That price equals the third-highest amount ever achieved at the sale.

Tattersalls reported a total of 38 lots sold for 5,222,500 guineas ($7,862,422), with an average of 137,434 guineas ($206,906) and a median of 75,000 guineas ($112,912).

An intense bidding battle to secure the Scat Daddy colt (Lot 71) ensued between Charlie Gordon-Watson and trainer Jeremy Noseda, who was standing with Amer Abdulaziz and the Phoenix Thoroughbreds team, but it was Gordon-Watson who struck the winning bid.

Consigned by Willie Browne's Mocklershill Stables, the colt is out of the winning Cape Cross mare Alegendinmyownmind. Bred in Kentucky by Tada Nobutaka, the sale represented a pinhooking windfall for his owners. The colt was purchased by Robert Moss and John Egan for $270,000 from Eaton Sales' consignment at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

"The horse has been bought for Dr Johnny Hon and his global brand," said Gordon-Watson, who laughed as he added, "I didn't think he would cost that much. But this is a beautiful horse and a very fast horse. The mare has done well and the pedigree stretches back strongly—second dam Midnight Line was a very good race mare and the family traces to the Coolmore line of Together and Jan Vermeer.

"He is also by a fabulous stallion and he really does tick all the boxes—let's hope he is a headline horse."

A daughter of WinStar Farm stallion More Than Ready (Lot 33) achieved the second-highest price of the night when she sold for 500,000 guineas ($752,745). A number of interested parties joined in the bidding for the daughter of the grade 1 Ashland Stakes winner Sis City but it was Anthony Stroud, on behalf of Godolphin, who struck the winning bid against eventual underbidder Alastair Donald of SackvilleDonald.

The 2-year-old filly is a half sister to grade 3 winner Second City and was bred in Kentucky by Valkyre Stud and More Than Ready Syndicate. The filly went unsold on a final bid of $45,000 when offered by Valkyre Stud at the Keeneland September sale.

Consigned to the Craven sale by Kate Walsh's Greenhills Farm, the filly was purchased privately by David Egan of Corduff Stud after she did not attain her reserve price at Keeneland.

Rounding out the U.S. sweep of the day's top spots were an Animal Kingdom —Sirmione colt purchased by Alex Elliott on behalf of American owner Kaleem Shah for 420,000 guineas ($632,305), and a Scat Daddy—Oxbow Lake colt purchased by The Hong Kong Jockey Club for 375,000 guineas ($564,559).

The Animal Kingdom colt, bred in Kentucky by St George Farm, was purchased by Tolly-Ho Stud for $200,000 from Select Sales, agent for Grey Dawn Stables and Broken Back Farm, at Keeneland. He will be trained in the U.S. by Simon Callaghan, who accompanied Elliott at Craven.

The Scat Daddy colt was bred in Kentucky by Fred W. Hertrich and John D. Fielding and was bought back on a final bid of $140,000 at the Keeneland September sale.