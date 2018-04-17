With too Many Unknowns, Kentucky Rescinds Drug Positive

Although its lab found a positive for the stimulant aminorex in a post-race sample taken from a horse at last year's spring meeting at Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has decided to rescind the finding after determining the positive may have been linked to ingestion of plants common to the area.

Kentucky equine medical director Mary Scollay provided an in-depth explanation of the decision to rescind the lab's positive finding at the regular meeting of the KHRC April 17 in Lexington.

Scollay said recent findings at LGC Group Lab in England, the sister lab of LGC Lexington which serves the KHRC, had determined a possible link between the plant molecule gluco-barbarin and aminorex. As the lab in England has expertise, a portion of the blood sample in question was sent there. Both barbarin, produced by the breakdown of gluco-barbarin, and aminorex were detected.

Scollay said gluco-barbarin is found in Kentucky plants like winter cress, water cress, and a weed referred to as Dyer's rocket.

The positive would have been a serious one. As a drug, aminorex is a potent central nervous system stimulant initially used in humans for weight-loss. It was removed from the market after it was linked to pulmonary hypertension. Because of its status as a stimulant, aminorex is in the classification of most serious concern in the Association of Racing Commissioners International's Uniform Classification of Foreign Substances, and calls for the highest level of sanctions.

While research continues, Scollay said it's unknown if gluco-barbarin, aminorex, and barbarin were all present in the collected sample or if something in the testing process or degradation of the sample over time led to gluco-barbarin breaking down into aminorex and barbarin. Scollay said because it's not known if the aminorex was present all along or developed after collection of the sample, the sample doesn't provide evidence that aminorex was present in the horse.

LGC Lexington did not detect aminorex in the corresponding blood sample; only in urine. At that point, a portion of the serum (blood) sample was sent to the sister lab in England and that lab did detect both barbarin and aminorex.

"With this many questions, we determined that although the laboratory's detection of aminorex was solid, the analytical process withstood scrutiny and the split sample confirmed there was aminorex in that sample," Scollay said. "These questions that are currently unanswered do not allow us to believe that we can take action on this sample because we don't know at what point the aminorex arose in the sample."