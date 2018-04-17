Street Boss Filly, Alpha Colt Fastest in OBS Works

When shopping the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale for potential pinhook prospects, David McKathan stretched to acquire a daughter of Street Boss for $110,000 in the name of his Grassroots Training and Sales from South Point Sales Agency, agent.

On April 17, that filly took a major step toward justifying McKathan's confidence, zipping an eighth-mile in :09 4/5 during the under tack show works for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale that will be held April 24-27 in Ocala, Fla. The time was the fastest at the distance during the first two sessions of the under tack show, in which the sale prospects show their potential by breezing over the OBS Safetrack artificial surface.

"She has been really fast all year," McKathan said following Tuesday's breeze. "She is just one of those exceptional individuals who looks like she might have a real future. I've told a lot of people about her."

Bred in Kentucky by John R. Penn, the chestnut filly was purchased for $45,000 in the name of Boulder Stables from Penn Sales at the 2016 Keeneland November sale. The filly consigned to OBS as Hip 370, is a full sister to multiple stakes winner and grade 3-placed runner Soul Driver, and was produced from the winning Not For Love mare For Passion, a half sister to grade 1 winner and Del Mar track-record setter Victor's Cry.

Like most pinhookers, McKathan places limits on how much he is willing to risk for a horse destined for a future sale, but he was eager to get the filly that is consigned to OBS as Hip 370.

"That's real high for me," McKathan said, "and to me she looked like what a Street Boss filly should look like, and we have had several."

Ten horses shared the day's second-fastest eighth-mile time of :10.

On a day in which the OBS entrants did not have to contend with the headwinds present during Monday's works, the quarter-mile fastest time of :20 3/5 was posted by Hip 367, a New York-bred colt from the first crop of Alpha , a multiple grade 1-winning son of Bernardini .

Consigned by Jose Munoz, agent, the colt out of the Silver Deputy mare Forever Valentine is a half brother to New York Derby winner Force and to grade 3-placed Beau's Valentine. The extended female family includes grade 3 winner and sire Katahaula County and Miss Seffens, a multiple stakes winner who earned $502,600 and produced Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G2T) winner More Than Real.

Munoz purchased the bay colt for $18,000 from the consignment of Destiny Oaks of Ocala, agent for breeder Sequel Stallions New York, at the 2017 OBS October sale.

Three juveniles were timed in :20 4/5 for the quarter-mile co-second fastest time of the day.

The under tack show sessions continue through Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT daily.