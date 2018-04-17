Magnum Moon Fifth on Top Earner List for Malibu Moon

Magnum Moon's victory in the April 14 Arkansas Derby (G1) not only propelled the 3-year-old colt to the top of the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 150 points, but it also moved the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender to fifth on the lifetime list of top earners by Malibu Moon .

The $600,000 winner's purse earned by the Lawana L. and Robert E. Low-owned colt, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, increased his bankroll to $1,177,800, placing him just ahead of Mr. Z , and behind Orb , Carina Mia, Stanford , and Life At Ten among the top progeny earners for Malibu Moon, who has been represented by one champion in 2004 leading 2-year-old male Declan's Moon.

A 21-year-old son of A.P. Indy, Malibu Moon ranks eighth on the BloodHorse leading general sire list for 2018, the same position the Spendthrift Farm stallion held at the end of 2017. Malibu Moon, who stands for a 2018 fee of $75,000, has been represented by 110 black-type winners, including 47 graded winners, from 16 crops of racing age.

Click to view the complete online 2018 General Sire List

Consistently among the leading sires, Malibu Moon's best ranking was in 2010 when he finished as third-leading sire. The stallion also finished fourth on the 2013 leading general sire list when Orb took home the rose blanket following the Kentucky Derby.

Malibu Moon also ranks 18th on the 2018 leading broodmare sire list, paced by the $650,000 earned this year by champion Stellar Wind.