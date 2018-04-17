Inglis Concludes Successful Easter Sale Period

Inglis Bloodstock concluded its broodmare and weanling sale as the curtain fell on the Australian-based sales company's successful first Easter sales period at its new Riverside Stables complex in New South Wales.

The 471 lots sold during the broodmare and weanling sale grossed AU$14,418,550 (US$11,191,679) for an average price of $30,613 ($23,762) at a clearance rate of 81%.

Combining the Easter yearling sale, Chairman's Sale, and the broodmare and weanling sessions, Inglis reported gross receipts of AU$163,756,050 for the yearlings, weanlings, racing and breeding stock sold at Riverside from April 9-17.

Total year-to-date sales of AU$277.5 million represents a 9.25% gain over the same period a year ago, the sales company reported, with 22 lots bringing AU$1 million or more. Of that total, nearly AU$235.4 million has been spent on yearlings, an 11% increase over 2017.

Inglis managing director Mark Webster said the first Easter period at Riverside Stables was "an undoubted success."

"Noting the scale of the change in moving to Riverside, the past fortnight and the past four months has gone phenomenally well overall,'' Webster said. "We're delighted with how the sales facility and hotel have functioned and while there are things to tweak—as there are always things to tweak—I'm extremely proud of my staff at Inglis as well as the hotel staff for their extraordinary efforts to put on three consecutive sales and receive such quality results in a new environment."