Magnum Moon Moves to Second in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Undefeated Magnum Moon, winner of the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, moved up to second; and My Boy Jack, winner of the $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, jumped to 10th in the latest NTRA top 3-year-old poll.

On April 14, those two horses won the final two prep races for the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). Justify maintained his position atop the poll.

Rank Horse Points (First-place votes)

1. Justify 392 (21)

2. Magnum Moon 324 (3)

3. Audible 323 (7)

4. Good Magic 287 (2)

5. Bolt d'Oro 279

5. Mendelssohn 279 (10)

7. Vino Rosso 133

8. Noble Indy 119

9. Enticed 60

10. My Boy Jack 44

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages, City of Light (2 first-place votes; 235 points overall) impressed voters enough to jump to second off a win in the Oaklawn Park Handicap (G2). It was the 4-year-old's first major victory going two turns after a pair of grade 1 wins sprinting.

Rank Horse Points (First-place votes)

1. West Coast 411 (28)

2. City of Light 235 (2)

3. Mind Your Biscuits 230 (3)

4. Accelerate 207

5. Unique Bella 191

6. Army Mule 164 (1)

7. Gun Runner 123 (9)

8. World Approval 103

9. Heart to Heart 83

10. Roy H 83