Magnum Moon wins the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park

Coady Photography

Magnum Moon Moves to Second in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Justify remains atop poll with all Kentucky Derby prep races completed.

Undefeated Magnum Moon, winner of the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, moved up to second; and My Boy Jack, winner of the $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, jumped to 10th in the latest NTRA top 3-year-old poll. 

On April 14, those two horses won the final two prep races for the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). Justify maintained his position atop the poll.

Rank    Horse    Points (First-place votes)
1.    Justify    392 (21)
2.    Magnum Moon    324 (3)
3.    Audible    323 (7)
4.    Good Magic    287 (2)
5.    Bolt d'Oro    279
5.    Mendelssohn    279 (10)
7.    Vino Rosso    133
8.    Noble Indy    119
9.    Enticed    60
10.  My Boy Jack    44

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages, City of Light (2 first-place votes; 235 points overall) impressed voters enough to jump to second off a win in the Oaklawn Park Handicap (G2). It was the 4-year-old's first major victory going two turns after a pair of grade 1 wins sprinting.

Rank    Horse    Points (First-place votes)
1.    West Coast    411 (28)
2.    City of Light    235 (2)
3.    Mind Your Biscuits    230 (3)
4.    Accelerate    207
5.    Unique Bella    191
6.    Army Mule    164 (1)
7.    Gun Runner     123 (9)
8.    World Approval    103
9.    Heart to Heart    83
10.  Roy H    83