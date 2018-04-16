Two Juveniles Share OBS Under Tack Fastest Work Time

A Quality Road filly and a Strong Mandate colt shared the fastest eighth-mile workout time of :10 during the April 16 opening session of the under tack show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale.

The auction is scheduled for April 24-27 in Ocala, Fla., with daily sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

With sunny skies and typically pleasant Central Florida weather, the horses contended with headwinds throughout the day that did not seem to impact the fastest workers.

The Strong Mandate colt (Hip 144), is from the Randy Miles consignment and was a $60,000 purchase by Royal Flush Racing from the Brandywine Farm offerings at the Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale. Bred in Kentucky by Robert H. Lail, the bay or brown colt is out of the winning Majestic Warrior mare Callous Effect and descends from a female family that includes British and French champion Committed and grade 1 winner Pharma.

"We knew this was a special horse, and he didn't let the wind affect him," Miles said of the colt. "He galloped out very well. He is just one of those good, special horses that doesn't let Mother Nature affect him. He went about his business."

Consigned as Hip 127 by King's Equine, agent, the Quality Road filly was produced from the Unbridled's Song mare Bridles Prayer, a daughter of grade 1 winner River's Prayer, who won nine of 16 starts and earned $921,958. Bred in Kentucky by Chester and Anne Prince, the filly went unsold for $80,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Heading the quarter-mile workers was a filly by The Factor (Hip 30) that breezed in :21 1/5 for consignor Eddie Woods, agent. Bred in Kentucky by Gunpowder Farms, the filly is out of the grade 3-winning Saint Anddan mare Another Romance. Initially sold as a weanling for $27,000, the filly was subsequently acquired by Cromwell Bloodstock for $35,000 from the Gainesway consignment to the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale.

The under tack show, conducted over the OBS' artificial surface, continues through April 21, beginning at 8 a.m. daily.