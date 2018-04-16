Report: China Moves Toward Allowing Racing in Hainan

The South China Morning Post reports that China will allow horse racing and new types of sports lotteries on Hainan, as part of plans to turn the island province into the mainland's biggest pilot free-trade port.

The SCMP reported the central government guidelines released late April 14 came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a grand plan for Hainan, already one of the country's special economic zones.

The SCMP reports that while Beijing bans all forms of gambling, it officially allows two types of lotteries, including one in which players predict the outcomes of international soccer matches. It also permits some horse racing, though betting is banned and the central government has not promoted the sport. There has been repeated speculation since the 1990s that Beijing will allow betting on horse racing.