Online Poker Expected to Begin Interstate Games

Horse racing's interstate online gaming platforms figure to face increased competition from online poker based on a release from WSOP.com.

WSOP.com, the online poker site affiliated with the World Series of Poker, emailed players on April 16 to inform them that beginning May 1 the site, and other state-regulated poker sites, will be open to players from several states that allow online poker.

Previously sites have been limited to players from within a state. For instance, WSOP.com currently operates a New Jersey platform and a Nevada platform, but each is limited to intrastate players. As of May 1, players from both states, as well as other states that allow online poker, will be allowed to play in the same games. PlayNJ, which covers the New Jersey casino industry, said Delaware players also will be allowed in the pools.

The WSOP release noted that this change will allow for greater availability of players, which will add up to bigger prize pools and tournament guarantees.

