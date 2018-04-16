600 Cataloged for Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Sale

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 600 entries for its Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale, to be held Monday and Tuesday, May 21-22, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Md. Each sale session will begin at 11 a.m.

"This year's catalog features quality from top to bottom," said Midlantic sales director Paget Bennett. "The current top 20-ranked sires in North America are all represented, as well as horses eligible for a number of state-bred programs. Buyers at all ranges will find attractive offerings to suit their budgets."

This year's catalog cover features recent grade 1-winning sales graduates Army Mule (Carter Handicap), Bowies Hero (Kilroe Mile), and Lady Ivanka (Spinaway Stakes).

"The Midlantic 2-year-old sale and its proven dirt surface continue to produce top horses year after year, from coast-to-coast," noted Bennett.

The under tack show will be held over three sessions, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 15-17. Each under tack show session will begin at 8 a.m. The 143rd Preakness Stakes (G1) will be held at nearby Pimlico on Saturday, May 19, and the sale will follow on May 21 and 22.

The catalog may now be viewed online and via the equineline sales catalogue app. Print catalogs will be available beginning April 23.

