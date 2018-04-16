Street Cry Mare Tops Second Session of Inglis Sale

Ghenwaa, a Street Cry mare in foal to Sebring, topped the April 16 second session of the Inglis Australian Broodmare and Weanling sale when she sold for AU$300,000 (US$232,860).

Offered by Yarraman Park Stud, Ghenwaa was purchased by Corumbene Stud's George Altomonte, who bred Sebring, the Widden Stud stallion who won the Golden Slipper (G1).

"She's a lovely mare. She's a Street Cry, been well mated, I think she's a good buy,'' Altomonte said. "She checks out pretty well. We're thrilled to be adding her to our broodmare band.''

Ghenwaa was one of 176 select race fillies and broodmares to sell April 16, which at its conclusion saw the two-day sale average sit at AU$31,039 ($24,092) with a clearance rate of 85% and gross of AU$9,684,300 ($7,516,954)

The second session's leading buyer was Kingstar Farm, which purchased 10 lots including the Tale of the Cat mare Pampurr for AU$90,000 ($69,858) from Coolmore Stud.

Kingstar's Matthew Sandblom said he was buying to support his own stallions including Lord Of The Sky and Bull Point, as well as Newgate Farm's Russian Revolution, of which he owns a share.

"We've got a couple of stallions to launch this year ... we need to support our own stallions so we're here shopping around,'' Sandblom said. "I think the value was pretty good. We dipped in and quite a few fell our way.''

The day's second-highest lot was the Encosta De Lago mare Perfect Persuasion, who was knocked down to Michael Wallace on behalf of China Horse Club for AU$250,000 ($194,050).

"She is for Russian Revolution and has the proven Encosta De Lago/Snitzel cross that works really well,'' Wallace said. "Physically, she matches up really well and has equally put down great types, and she is a sister to a champion filly (Alinghi). She should suit (Russian Revolution), and we are excited to get a mare like her for such a high quality sire prospect.''

The third and final day of the Australian broodmare and weanling sale, for which 241 broodmares have been cataloged, will be held April 17.