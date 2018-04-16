Saratoga's Oklahoma Training Track Opens

In the surest sign that the annual meet at Saratoga Race Course is fast approaching, the famed Oklahoma Training Track is now officially open for spring training for the thoroughbreds who will compete at the historic Spa later this summer.

The start of spring training signifies the official countdown to the 2018 season, which will run for 40 days beginning Friday, July 20 through Labor Day, Monday, September 3. This year's meet will include 69 stakes worth $18.8 million in purses. After opening weekend, racing will be conducted six days a week, Wednesdays through Mondays.

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) currently has a variety of offerings available to fans as they make plans for the 2018 meet, including season-long, weekly and flex ticket plans, as well as season admission passes.

Weekly ticket plans offer opportunity to reserve a seat for the Travers

Guests interested in purchasing reserved seats for Travers Day, Saturday, August 25, are strongly encouraged to do so through a six-day weekly plan. A limited number of reserved seats for Travers Day is currently available through the purchase of a weekly plan. Given the overwhelming demand, reserved seats for Travers will not be available for purchase through the NYRA Box Office when single-day tickets go on sale in early May.

Weekly plans provide a Clubhouse or Grandstand reserved seat and admission for six consecutive days of the meet from Wednesday through Monday (Friday through Monday for Opening Weekend). All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis (according to available inventory). Weekly plans may be purchased online through NYRA Account Manager.

Weekly reserved seat plans for the 2018 meet at Saratoga Race Course are available as follows:

• Week 1, Opening Weekend: Fri. July 20 through Mon. July 23

• Week 2, featuring the Jim Dandy: Wed. July 25 through Mon. July 30

• Week 3, featuring the Whitney: Wed. Aug. 1 through Mon. Aug. 6

• Week 4, featuring the Fourstardave: Wed. Aug. 8 through Mon. Aug. 13

• Week 5, featuring the Alabama: Wed. Aug. 15 through Mon. Aug. 20

• Week 6, featuring the Travers: Wed. Aug. 22 through Mon. Aug. 27

• Week 7, featuring the Woodward: Wed. Aug. 29 through Mon. Sept. 3.

Weekly plans are also currently available for approximately 200 premium reserved seats, a limited number of dining tables and reserved bar seats in Saratoga's newest hospitality area - The Stretch, located in the Grandstand at the Top of the Stretch.

The Stretch is an all-new, private hospitality featuring modern and upscale amenities in a casual environment with breathtaking views of thoroughbreds rounding the final turn as they enter the dramatic stretch drive. Weekly ticket plan holders to The Stretch will enjoy exclusive access to a full-service bar, kitchen and concessions, high-definition televisions and video screens, special events, and private restrooms. Guests will also enjoy a relaxed dress code at The Stretch.

Weekly ticket plan holders may exchange any unwanted race day ticket(s) for an alternate race day of their choice (based on available inventory, restrictions apply) via NYRA Account Manager.

All-new flex ticket plans offer season-long hospitality in The Stretch

Guests this season will also have the option to take advantage of all-new flex plans, available exclusively in The Stretch. A flex plan offers the opportunity for guests to experience the comforts and convenience of Saratoga's newest Grandstand boxes which will be introduced at the start of the 2018 meet - as well as access to this exclusive and private new area for the full 40-day season.

Guests may reserve six consecutive days from Wednesday through Monday (Friday through Monday for Opening Weekend) in one of three different configured boxes, as well as premium reserved seats in The Stretch for the remaining 34 days of the meet.

Fans who purchase a flex plan for a 12-seat flex box, which contains three tables each seating up to four people, will receive an additional four premium reserved seats for the remainder of the meet. Guests who opt for a tiered box, which features a halfmoon table and a total of eight seats split evenly on two levels, will also receive four premium reserved seats for the remainder of the meet.

A flex plan for a five-seat lounge box, which offers comfortable couch-style seating, will include two premium reserved seats for the remainder of the meet.

Flex plans for The Stretch are available for purchase through the NYRA Box Office by phone at (844) NYRA-TIX or via email at boxoffice@nyrainc.com. Additional information is available at NYRA.com/StretchFlexPlans. Inventory is extremely limited and based on availability.

Full-season tickets plans and season passes also now on sale

Full-season ticket plans for the 40-day season are currently on sale. Full-season plans include admission and reserved seats in the Clubhouse and Grandstand for every day of the season. They may be purchased online through NYRA Account Manager.

Season admission passes for the 2018 meet are also currently on sale. A season pass provides fans with admission to 40 days of world-class thoroughbred racing at Saratoga Race Course, including the Grade 1 Travers and Grade 1 Whitney. Season passes do NOT include reserved seating.

The cost for a 2018 Grandstand season pass is $40, or the equivalent of $1 per day. A Clubhouse season pass is $65, which equates to $1.62 per day. Season passes may be purchased at NYRA.com/Saratoga.

The 2018 meet at historic Saratoga Race Course will again be highlighted by the Grade 1, $1.2 million Whitney and the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers, the centerpieces of two of the biggest days in North American racing. For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.