Donegal Racing Supports Grayson-Jockey Club

Donegal Racing, a leading Thoroughbred ownership syndicate, announced today that it will be donating the proceeds of two of its 2018 seasons to Keen Ice to Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

A son of successful sire Curlin , Keen Ice is best known for defeating Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Travers Stakes, and he retired in 2017 with earnings of $3.4 million. He stands at Calumet Farm for $20,000 and is booked full.

"Keen Ice brought Donegal Racing to the pinnacle of horse racing, and we wanted to give back to the animals that have given our partners so much excitement in the sport," said Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal. "We are thrilled to offer two seasons to outside breeders in support of Grayson and the critical projects it funds to help horses of all breeds."

"We are grateful for Donegal's generosity in donating the proceeds of two seasons of a top stallion prospect like Keen Ice to Grayson," said Jamie Haydon, vice president of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. "We appreciate their commitment to improving the health and welfare of all equines."

Those interested in purchasing one of Donegal's seasons to Keen Ice should contact Conor Foley of Oracle Bloodstock at (859) 285-8203.

