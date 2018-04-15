Hustle Up First Black-Type Winner for Abstraction

In one of the first black-type stakes for 2-year-olds of 2018, Hustle Up pulled away to a 7 1/2-length lead in the Copper Top Futurity for New Mexico-breds at Sunland Park April 15. The son of Abstraction gave the freshman sire his first stakes winner and was previously his first winner.

Owned by Dale F. Taylor Racing in partnership with Bobby McQueen and Suzanne Kirby, Hustle Up is now two-for-two at the New Mexico track. He broke his maiden in a March 24 trial going 4 1/2 furlongs in his first start.

The win in the Copper Top, at the same distance, brings the gelding's earnings to $86,793. Hustle Up is trained by Todd Fincher, who also bred him with Brad King. He is out of the aptly named stakes-placed mare Speedin Excess, who also produced stakes winner On the Low Down.

Abstraction, an 8-year-old son of Pulpit, raced four times, with two wins and a second before he finished third in the 2013 Matt Winn Stakes (G3) in his last start. He won the Federico Tesio Stakes at Pimlico Race Course one start prior.

Bred by My Meadowview out of the Quiet American mare Andujar, he is from the family of Real Quiet and Majestic Prince. Abstraction stands at Doubletree Farm in New Mexico for a $3,500 fee in 2018.