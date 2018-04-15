My Boy Jack Likely to Ship to Churchill April 21

My Boy Jack walked the shedrow at Keeneland and was in good order the morning of April 15, a day after rallying to win the $200,000 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) and earn a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

"He ate up everything last night and this morning he is very bright and acting like he didn't even run," said Julie Clark, assistant to trainer Keith Desormeaux. "He was a little tired after shipping here Wednesday, but now he is a happy horse."

Owned by Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, the son of Creative Cause picked up 20 qualifying points for the victory to give him 52 toward the $2 million Kentucky Derby, putting him safely among the top 20 points earners that will make up the field in the May 5 classic.

Clark said My Boy Jack would likely ship to Churchill Downs April 21. He will give Desormeaux a Derby starter for the third consecutive year.

"We have (mare Not Now Carolyn) coming in for the (Hilliard Lyons) Doubledogdare (Stakes, G3) on Friday," Clark said. "Even if she didn't come, I'd like to stay here a few more days and let him chill out."

Stonestreet Stables' Telekinesis, second by a head to My Boy Jack in his third career start, was doing well the morning after the race, said David Carroll, assistant to trainer Mark Casse.

Carroll said Casse and the Stonestreet connections will determine where the son of Ghostzapper will run next.

"He ran a super race; we're very proud of him," Carroll said. "(He was) beaten by a nice horse who was a lot more seasoned. He cleaned up his feed last night and jogged sound this morning. We'll try to teach him to relax, and I think the game plan would be to keep him (racing) around two turns. It's just a question of where that race would be."

Carroll said John Oxley's three-time Keeneland stakes winner La Coronel was well after her fourth-place finish in the Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) won by Sistercharlie and was shipped back to Churchill Downs Saturday night.

"She ran a big race, and congratulations to the winner," Carroll said. "She might run over Derby weekend, but I don't know."

Greyvitos, owned by Triple B Farms, was also well after his fourth-place finish in the Lexington. He was grazing outside the stakes barn Sunday morning with groom and exercise rider Fernando Cano.

Trainer Adam Kitchingman said by phone that the Malibu Moon colt came out of the race in "excellent shape."

"I'm very happy," Kitchingman said. "He just got extremely tired yesterday. I've got a couple races in mind, but I just want to give him a few more days to make sure everything's great, and then we'll make a decision on what we're going to do."