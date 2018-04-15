Runaway Ghost Injured, Will Miss Kentucky Derby

Joe Peacock's Sunland Derby (G3) winner Runaway Ghost will miss the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) because of a shin injury, trainer Todd Fincher said April 14.

Fincher said the Ghostzapper colt came out of his timed workout at Sunland Park "sore," and the trainer is "98% sure" the cause is a hairline fracture in one of his shins. Runaway Ghost breezed six furlongs in 1:13 4/5 Saturday in New Mexico.

"It looks like he's got a little fracture in his shin," Fincher said. "He started to show some soreness as we were cooling him out after his work this morning."

Runaway Ghost earned a spot in the Derby with an impressive, 2 3/4-length victory despite a wide trip in the March 25 Sunland Derby.

"The bad news is we're missing the big dance," Fincher said. "The good news is there will be no surgery, and he's going to be fine. He's going to heal up fine. It's a good thing that it came up now, because if it didn't show until the Derby, they can snap right off."

Runaway Ghost started his career with trainer Mike Machowsky in Southern California, where he broke his maiden in June at second asking. He then shipped to Golden Gate Fields, where he won the Golden Nugget Stakes, and wrapped up his 2-year-old campaign with a last-place run in the Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity (G1).

After moving to Fincher for his 3-year-old season, Runaway Ghost won the Riley Allison Stakes and finished second in the Mine That Bird Derby, both at Sunland, before his Sunland Derby victory.