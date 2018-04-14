Alizee Rallies to Victory in Coolmore Legacy

Godolphin's Alizee came from last to first in a 17-horse field to win the AU$1.1 million Coolmore Legacy Stakes (G1) April 14 at Royal Randwick in Australia by two lengths over Prompt Response.

With the win over older fillies and mares going a mile, Alizee earned an automatic berth into the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1T) through the International Breeders' Cup Challenge. Alizee joined Oh Susanna, winner of the Cartier Paddock Stakes (G1) at Kenilworth in South Africa Jan. 6, as the first two qualifiers this year.

Trained by James Cummings and ridden by Glyn Schofield, Alizee earned her second group 1 victory and fifth career win. The bay daughter of Sepoy out of Essaouira by Exceed And Excel won the one-mile Flight Stakes (G1) against 3-year-old fillies Sept. 30.

Alizee, the only 3-year-old filly in Saturday's race, broke from post 8 at odds of 7-1. She settled toward the rear of the pack and maintained that position approaching the far turn before Schofield angled her wide with 300 meters remaining. Passing runners inside the 100-meter mark, she drew on even terms with Prompt Response and continued her powerful drive through the wire. Alizee finished in 1:34.94.

"She's the best 3-year-old in the country," Cummings told Races.com.au. "She's just waited to get back to Randwick to a track that suits her. The team had her in the perfect condition today, fully wound up. She showed what she could do with the Randwick mile under her belt."