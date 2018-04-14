Winx Makes it 25 Straight With Queen Elizabeth Victory

Last of 10 early, Winx unleashed a sweeping move to seize the lead about a furlong from the wire and drew off to a 3 3/4-length win in the April 14 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick.

The 6-year-old Street Cry mare matched Australian-based sprinter Black Caviar's 25 straight victories. Black Caviar won all 25 of her races and then was retired. Winx had a 4-3-0 record from 10 starts at the beginning of her career before she began her win streak in May of 2015.

The win capped a huge day for trainer Chris Waller's stable, as Waller and Winx's regular rider Hugh Bowman combined to win James Boag's Premium Australian Oaks (G1) with Unforgotten, while Blake Shinn piloted 17-1 longshot Who Shot Thebarman to victory in the Schweppes Sydney Cup (G1).

It is the second straight year Winx has won the AU$4 million (about US$3.1 million) Queen Elizabeth, and the wins are the two most lucrative of her career. She has won 18 group 1 stakes, and her earnings have moved past AU$16.5 million.

Winx was followed home by 25-1 longshot Gailo Chop and Happy Clapper, who entered off a group 1 score in the April 7 The Star Doncaster Mile at Randwick after he finished three-quarters of a length behind Winx in March's The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1). Humidor, who came within a half-length of Winx in last year's Ladbrokes Cox Plate (G1), finished fourth.

Magic Bloodstock Racing, Richard Treweeke, and Debbie Kepitis's Winx completed the 2,000-meter test (about 1 1/4 miles) in 2:01.65.

"This is the most amazing day," said Peter Tighe of Magic Bloodstock, as quoted by multiple outlets. "This is the best horse in the world, with the best jockey in the world, and the best trainer in the world. It seemed the world was on our shoulders today. She just makes us prouder every time she goes around."