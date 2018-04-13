Cajun Breeze Gets First Winner and Gulfstream Exacta

Cajun Breeze had his first winner when his son Cajun Firecracker drew away to a two-length victory in a Gulfstream Park maiden special weight race April 13 in his first start.

The 10-year-old sire, who stands at Stonehedge Farm South in Florida for a private fee, also was represented in the race by runner-up Mardi Gras Girl, who led to the quarter pole and then faded to second.

Cajun Breeze had his first starter Thursday in a Gulfstream maiden event in which his daughter Nancysaidso was runner-up by three-quarters of a length.

Shadybrook Farm bred all three youngsters and campaigns them with trainer Michael Yates.

In Friday's race, Mardi Gras Girl sped away from the gate and led through the first quarter-mile in :22.74. Cajun Firecracker took over in the stretch, running a half-mile in :46.17 and finishing in :52.58.

Cajun Firecracker is out of the winning Way West mare Clara Bow, and Mardi Gras Girl is out of the unraced Montbrook mare Girls Night Out.

Cajun Breeze entered stud in 2015 after compiling a record of 4-4-6 from 33 starts. The son of Congrats finished second in the 2012 Florida Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes before finishing fourth in the Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2).

Bred by Curtis Mikkelsen and Patricia Horth, Cajun Breeze is out of the Awesome Again daughter Cajun Dawn, who is the dam of grade 3-placed black-type winner Cajun Delta Dawn, black-type winner Mom'z Laugh, and grade 2-placed winner Peace At Dawn.