Adorable Analia is First Winner for The Apache

Scott Brothers' freshman sire The Apache had his first winner April 8 when the Gavin van Zyl-trained Adorable Analia stormed home at Greyville in her third start.

Bred by Rosedene Stud out of the winning In the Money daughter Idilic Charm, Adorable Analia won the 1,400-meter (seven-furlong) contest from a wide draw for owner Leslie Logan. The filly was acquired from Rosedene for 120,000 rand (US$8,988) at the Bloodstock South Africa National Yearling Sale.

It was appropriate Van Zyl saddled The Apache's first winner because he also trained the son of Mogok throughout his campaign in South Africa, which led to a championship during the 2010-11 racing season. The Apache was bred by Scott Brothers, which stands Mogok at its Highdown Stud.

After being named South Africa's Equus champion 3-year-old colt, The Apache was acquired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum and campaigned in Dubai, England, and the United States with trainer Mike de Kock. The 2013 Arlington Million Stakes (G1T) was a key target for The Apache, who crossed the wire first in Arlington International Racecourse's marquee 1 1/4-mile turf stakes, but he was disqualified to second after bumping Real Solution several times in the stretch. The disqualification gave owner/breeder Ken Ramsey his third grade 1 winner that day.

The Apache went to stud with a 7-5-1 record out of 20 starts made at 1,600-2,000 meters and earned $1,647,025. He stands for 10,000 rand ($830).