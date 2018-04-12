Heart to Heart Owners Make Pledge to TCA

A portion of the earnings from Heart to Heart's run in the $300,000 Maker's 46 Mile (G1T) at Keeneland April 13 has been pledged to Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) by owners Terry and Toby Hamilton.

The 7-year-old multiple graded stakes winner is the result of an English Channel season purchased by Darrell Bauder's Red Hawk Ranch in TCA's 2010 Stallion Season Auction. A heart-shaped marking inspired his name, and the same shape is also the primary graphic element in TCA's logo.

"As far as we know, Heart to Heart is the most successful runner produced from a season purchased in our auction," said Erin Crady executive director of TCA. "Not only is he the most successful but there are incredible coincidences in his name, heart-shaped star, and our logo. We greatly appreciate Terry's support of TCA and we will be cheering for Heart to Heart on Friday."

TCA's mission is to provide a better life for Thoroughbreds, both during and after their racing careers, by supporting qualified repurposing and retirement organizations and by helping the people who care for them. TCA distributes grants to several categories of Thoroughbred-related nonprofits including rehabilitation, retraining, rehoming and retirement organizations; backstretch and farm employee programs; equine-assisted therapy programs; and research organizations. Since its inception in 1990, TCA has granted over $22 million to more than 200 charities. From 2000-2016, more than 95% of TCA's expenditures were allocated to program services including direct grants. TCA is the charitable arm of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.