Foxplay Aims to Repeat in Coolmore Legacy

Alan Osburg's 5-year-old Dixie Blossoms, Aqua Trained Thoroughbreds' 5-year-old Silent Sedition, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Griffin's Daysee Doom and defending champion Foxplay, campaigned by a partnership that includes Van Buynder, lead a field of 17 fillies and mares in the one-mile, AU$1 million Coolmore Legacy Stakes (G1) April 14 at Royal Randwick.

The race carries an automatic berth into the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) through the international Breeders' Cup Challenge. The Breeders' Cup Challenge is an international series of stakes races whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race of the Breeders' Cup World Championships, which will be at Churchill Downs Nov. 2-3.

Dixie Blossoms, trained by Ron Quinton and ridden from post 16 by Corey Brown, was third in last year's Coolmore Legacy. The daughter of Street Sense comes into this year's race off a close third-place finish in the 7 1/2-furlong Jim Beam Emancipation Stakes (G2) March 31 at Rosehill. This was an improvement off her sixth-place finish in her prior start, the 7 1/2 furlong Coolmore Classic Tad Kennedy Stakes (G1) at Rosehill March 17.

Group 1 winner Silent Sedition finished fourth as the 3-1 favorite in last year's Coolmore Legacy. Trained by Andrew Noblet and ridden by Craig Williams from post 10, Silent Sedition has one win in three starts this year, capturing the seven-furlong Premier Signs Mannerism Stakes (G3) at Caulfied Feb. 24 as the 16-5 favorite. The 5-year-old daughter of War Chant was beaten by a short head while finishing third in a mad dash to the wire behind Daysee Doom and Oregon's Day in the 7-1/2 furlong Coolmore Classic Tad Kennedy (G1) at Rosehill.

Daysee Doom, also trained by Quinton, drew the outside post position in the expected field of 17 next to stablemate Dixie Blossoms. A winner of 9 of 20 career starts, Daysee Doom, ridden by Andrew Adkins, finished a close fifth—just a half-length back—as the favorite in the Emancipation Stakes.

Defending champion Foxplay, trained by Chris Waller and ridden by Kerrin McEvoy from post 7, has gone eight straight races without a win since last year's Coolmore Legacy. She enters off a close fourth in the Emancipation, also just a half-length behind Prompt Response, who also is entered Saturday.