Lifelong Horsewoman Culp Dies at Age 84

Carol Culp, the beloved wife of the late Thoroughbred trainer Harvey Culp, died at home April 11 surrounded by family and loving friends. She was 84.

Carol (Hall) Culp was a licensed exercise rider at tracks throughout New England in the early 1950s and, according to her family, the first woman to be licensed as an exercise rider in the region.

Her involvement in the horse industry began at an early age in the hunter/jumper arena. Bringing home several Maclay Medals and earning the opportunity to compete at the National Horse Show were just a few of her many accomplishments. Her expert coaching and tenacity ultimately led her to the racing world.

She was very passionate about the sport of racing, and even more passionate about the people who devoted their lives to these magnificent animals. Her family notes that Culp always had time to speak with the people who made the business tick, from the hot walkers, to the trainers, veterinarians, and owners. Each contact she made was a chance for her to show God's love.

The Hall family has extensive ties to the Thoroughbred industry. Carol's father Norman was a full-time horseman who was a frequent judge at the National Horse Show in Madison Square Garden, a Thoroughbred breeder, and huntsman for the Norfolk Hunt Club. The Norman Hall Stakes at Suffolk Downs was run annually in East Boston.

Three of Carol's four siblings continue to be involved in the horse industry. Dr. Pete Hall is a veterinarian who was stabled at Monmouth Park for more than 25 years before "retiring" to join the Keeneland selections team. John Hall worked with Taylor Made Farm for more than 20 years. Holly Hall runs an equine boarding facility at the location of the original Hall Family homestead in Massachusetts.

A celebration of Culp's life will be held July 28 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Norfolk, Mass.