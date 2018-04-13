Pinhooks Dominate OBS April Catalog

The impact of pinhooked horses—those purchased specifically to be resold later—on the 2-year-olds in training auction market cannot be understated, with the upcoming Ocala Breeders' Sales spring sale April 24-27 a prime example.

Of the 1,222 head cataloged for the four-day run in Ocala, Fla., 894 (73.2% of the total) have previously gone through a sale ring at least once, some multiple times, and others offered to the public but bought back.

Topping the OBS pinhook prospects are a Cairo Prince colt and a Tapit filly that were acquired by their current owners for $500,000 each.

Consigned as Hip 382 by Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables as agent, the Cairo Prince colt was the object of a bidding war at last year's Fasig-Tipton New York-bred yearling sale at Saratoga Springs before being hammered down for a record price for the auction. Offered at Saratoga by RF HF Bloodstock, the gray or roan colt was purchased by Dunne on behalf of a partnership that includes the Florida horseman and some of his associates, and Kirk Wycoff's Three Diamonds Farm.

The colt was bred by Chris Bernhard's Hidden Lake Farm and Chris Larsen's 3C Joint Ventures. His dam, Garden City, was purchased by Rhapsody Farm for $37,000 while carrying the colt in utero when she was offered by Bluewater Sales at the 2016 Keeneland January mixed sale. Garden City is by Carson City. The colt's third dam, Pure Profit, produced champion Inside Information and multiple grade 1 winner Educated Risk and is the granddam of champion Smuggler.

Also a gray or roan, the Tapit filly is consigned as Hip 995 by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, agent, which purchased her from the Eaton Sales consignment at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

The filly was bred in Kentucky by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings and was produced from the Unbridled's Song mare Siren Serenade, also the dam of Luminance, the $281,858 earner who finished second in the Santa Anita Oaks (G1).

The filly's second dam is Versailles Treaty, a four-time grade 1 winner who went on to produce five winners, including George Vancouver, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) winner and a sire, and Remsen Stakes (G2) winner and sire Saarland.

Colts by Malibu Moon and Tapit are the priciest buy-backs on offer at OBS, each going unsold on a final bid of $575,000.

The Malibu Moon colt consigned as Hip 757 by Flying Fish, agent, is out of Oatsee, the stakes-placed daughter of Unbridled who was 2011 Broodmare of the Year. Among Oatsee's offspring are Shackleford , whose three grade 1 wins include the Preakness Stakes (G1) and who is off to a solid start at stud, grade 1 winner Lady Joanne, grade 2 winner Afleeting Lady, and multiple grade 3 winner Baghdaria.

Consigned as Hip 1180 by King's Equine as agent for Aaron and Marie Jones, the Tapit colt is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Warbling, who won the Inside Information Stakes (G2) and placed second in two grade 1 stakes.