Second Stride Receives Land Donation

Second Stride, a 501c3 not for profit organization for retired Thoroughbred racehorses, announced today it has received a donation of 46.46 acres of land from Dinwiddie and Irene Lampton. The land, located off of Halls Hill Road in the Brownsboro area of Oldham County, will be used to house a new stabling facility dedicated to rehabilitating and retraining Thoroughbreds as they retire from their racing careers.

Property owners Dinwiddie Lampton III -- a former insurance executive and grandson of Dinwiddie Lampton Sr., who founded insurance company American Life -- and his wife, Irene D. Lampton, entered into an agreement to donate the land to Second Stride, permanently securing a site for the non-profit organization. The Lamptons are lifelong equestrians who are dedicated to care of horses and land conservation. In 2014, the couple donated nearly 170 acres of Oldham County farmland to the Louisville/Jefferson County Environmental Trust in order to protect it from future development. Mr. Lampton was particularly attracted to the re-purposing of Thoroughbred racehorses since he formerly stabled off-track runners for steeplechase racing purposes. His wife, Irene, continues to utilize off-track Thoroughbred racehorses for 3-Day Eventing competitions.

Kim Smith, founder of Second Stride, said, "We are grateful for the magnitude of the Lamptons' donation and what it means for the future of our program. We are most appreciative of Mr. and Mrs. Lamptons' recognition of our passion and commitment for helping horses. Their generous donation will benefit retiring racehorses and their human connections for the foreseeable future."

Since 2016, more than 300 retired Thoroughbred racehorses have been placed into new homes through the Second Stride program. Despite this success, Second Stride often has a waitlist because the stable is at capacity or special care is required while the horse recovers from an injury or illness. Smith explains, "By building a new facility, we will be able to take in more horses including those with special needs. We will soon be launching a capital campaign to raise funds for its construction."

A dedication ceremony to view the property layout and future configuration will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the land site. Representatives from the racing industry will be in attendance including trainers, owners and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. The public and media are invited to the ceremony and to view the infrastructure plans. Guests are asked to park at Fox Hollow Farm on Covered Bridge Road (Hwy 329) and ride the shuttle service to the ceremony. Members of the media may park at the land site and should contact LeAnn Ross in advance for detailed directions. A rain date is scheduled for April 19th, same time and location.from two locations in Prospect and Pleasureville, Ky.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.