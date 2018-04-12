Group 1-Placed Gypsy Diamond Tops Chairman's Sale

Group 1-placed mare Gypsy Diamond was sold for AU$1,350,000 (US$1,047,060) to top the Inglis Bloodstock Chairman's Sale of breeding prospects April 12 at Riverside Stables in Australia.

The three-time stakes-winning daughter of Not a Single Doubt—in foal to Yarraman Park's leading stallion I Am Invincible—was purchased by Yu Long Investments. She was one of seven purchases for leading buyer by aggregate Yu Long, which also bought Gypsy Diamond's dam Gypsy Tucker for AU$800,000 ($620,480).

Both mares were part of the Finemore Thoroughbreds and Planette Thoroughbreds reduction consignment.

With 106 lots (including eight stallion shares) sold for a 59% clearance rate, the sale grossed AU$24,210,000 ($17,299,758), with an average of AU$228,396 ($176,528) and a AU$160,000 ($116,340) median.

Yu Long's Yuesheng Zhang said the acquisitions would be welcome additions to the stud's broodmare band.

"By purchasing these mares we have added nice commercial mares to our Broodmare band,'' Zhang said. "They are in foal to Australia's two hottest stallions and we are looking forward to bringing their progeny back to yearling sales.''

Inglis' managing director Mark Webster said the sale did not meet expectations and that changes are likely in the future.

"The Chairman's Sale was introduced last year with the objective of being a channel to trade elite breeding prospects, and was a great success,'' Webster said. "We have achieved some excellent results this year for the elite mares in the catalog, and exceeded the gross of last year but I fear we tried to grow this format too quickly and did not maintain an elite standard across the catalog for mares and foals.

"Last year we conducted the sale immediately following the Easter sale which worked for the limited 90 lots we offered. This year with 200 lots cataloged we did not allow enough time for inspections," Webster continued. "Hindsight is a wonderful thing," Webster continued. "We have made great leaps this year with our transition to Riverside but acknowledge we have not got everything right. I feel with some changes next year we can build the Chairman's Sale into a marquee event for trading elite level breeding stock."