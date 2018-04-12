Justify, Mendelssohn Crack Longines World Rankings

While there are no changes at the top of the second edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2018, as Gun Runner and Winx remain in a tie at the top, there are numerous newcomers overall, including multiple winners from Dubai World Cup night.

After their performances in Dubai, Thunder Snow [123] and Benbatl [123] are part of a quartet in the co-fourth position.Thunder Snow defeated West Coast (USA) [124] to take the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), while Benbatl was victorious in the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1).

Just behind that pair are fellow Dubai winners Hawkbill [122] and Mendelssohn (USA) [122]. Hawkbill took the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) and Mendelssohn won the UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2).

While Mendelssohn, ranked in a tie for 8th, romped to an 18 1/2-length victory in the UAE Derby, Justify [120], ranked in a tie for 13th, won the Santa Anita Derby (G1) in his stakes debut and is not far behind in the rankings. The colts, who are both by the late Scat Daddy, are expected to be among the favorites for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

In Australia, Happy Clapper [123], who improved his rating from 121 to 123, won The Star Doncaster Mile (G1) after finishing second to Winx (AUS) [129] in The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1). Also in the co-fourth position is Trapeze Artist (AUS) [123], who took the Darley T J Smith Stakes (G1).