Kentucky Historical Marker to Recognize Jockey Brothers

The Kentucky Historical Society April 12 will dedicate a historical marker outside 3012 South Third Street—Goose House—in honor of brothers Roscoe Goose and Carl Seay Goose, who in 1913 swept the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

Roscoe Goose won the 1913 Kentucky Derby on longshot Donerail and Carl Seay Goose won the 1913 Oaks on Cream. The brothers took their winnings and purchased the house on South Third Street, which is within walking distance of Churchill Downs.

Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m., April 12 at the house.