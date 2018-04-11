Engelhard Award to Eberhardt Keogh, Mastrippolito

BloodHorse Visuals Director Anne Eberhardt Keogh and longtime freelance photographer Enzina Mastrippolito were honored April 11 with the Charles W. Engelhard Award at the Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders' Kentucky-bred champions awards luncheon at Keeneland.

First given in 1970, this award honors Charles W. Engelhard, who in 1962 became renowned as a buyer and owner of championship Thoroughbreds. The award is presented to a member of the media for outstanding coverage of the Thoroughbred industry and is voted upon by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association/KTOB board of directors.

"I'm honored to receive this award," said Eberhardt Keogh. "It has been a pleasure working with Enzina. We have developed an amazing friendship over the years. I'm fortunate to photograph so many beautiful and talented horses and to photograph their connections, which include many unique and charismatic characters in the industry."

"We feel the same way," Mastrippolito said. "I am so delighted to have shared this award with one of my best friends and co-workers. For as long as I've been doing this, I have come to realize it is a historical cataloging of the industry, because at this point we have taken photos of three or four generations of people in the horse business."

Eberhardt Keogh has been an equine photographer for 36 years and is the owner of Anne M. Eberhardt Photography. Her award-winning images have appeared in publications worldwide and can be seen regularly in BloodHorse, The Horse, and Keeneland magazine. Mastrippolito, more commonly known as "Z," began equine photography in 1983 and developed Photos by Z, which covers the majority of significant events in the Thoroughbred industry.