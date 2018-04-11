Winx Aims to Extend Win Streak to 25

For all her accomplishments, Winx scored the most lucrative victory of her career in last year's AU$4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick.

On April 14, she'll attempt to defend her title in the 2,000-meter (about 1 1/4 miles) weight-for-age race for 3-year-olds and older. Winx, seeking her 25th consecutive victory, is scheduled to start from the outside in the expected field of 10.

A 25-race win streak is a magic number in Australia; three-time Horse of the Year Black Caviar reached that total in her undefeated career. Winx had a 4-3-0 record from 10 starts before she began her win streak in May of 2015.

Last year, Winx scored a 5 1/4-length victory over three-time group 1 winner Hartnell. This year, Magic Bloodstock Racing, Richard Treweeke, and Debbie Kepitis's Winx enters the Queen Elizabeth off a three-quarter-length score over Happy Clapper in the about 7 1/2-furlong Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1) March 24.

Trainer Chris Waller and the connections were considering a trip to the Royal Ascot meeting, but after the George Ryder win they decided to stay home and pursue a fourth straight win in the Cox Plate (G1).

Three-time group 1 winner Happy Clapper is back to challenge again Saturday and will start just to the inside of Winx, from post 9. Happy Clapper won the Star Doncaster Mile (G1) April 7 at Randwick. Last year's Cox Plate runner-up, Humidor, a 5-year-old Teofilo gelding, was unplaced in the Doncaster Mile, but he won a pair of group 1 races in 2017 and missed by half a length to Winx in the Cox Plate in October.