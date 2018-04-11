Winx in an April 7 exhibition gallop at Royal Randwick

Winx Aims to Extend Win Streak to 25

Winx enters Queen Elizabeth Stakes off win in the Agency George Ryder Stakes.

For all her accomplishments, Winx scored the most lucrative victory of her career in last year's AU$4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick.

On April 14, she'll attempt to defend her title in the 2,000-meter (about 1 1/4 miles) weight-for-age race for 3-year-olds and older. Winx, seeking her 25th consecutive victory, is scheduled to start from the outside in the expected field of 10.

A 25-race win streak is a magic number in Australia; three-time Horse of the Year Black Caviar reached that total in her undefeated career. Winx had a 4-3-0 record from 10 starts before she began her win streak in May of 2015.

Last year, Winx scored a 5 1/4-length victory over three-time group 1 winner Hartnell. This year, Magic Bloodstock Racing, Richard Treweeke, and Debbie Kepitis's Winx enters the Queen Elizabeth off a three-quarter-length score over Happy Clapper in the about 7 1/2-furlong Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1) March 24. 

KIECKHEFER: Winx Extends Win Streak to 24 With George Ryder Score

Trainer Chris Waller and the connections were considering a trip to the Royal Ascot meeting, but after the George Ryder win they decided to stay home and pursue a fourth straight win in the Cox Plate (G1).

Three-time group 1 winner Happy Clapper is back to challenge again Saturday and will start just to the inside of Winx, from post 9. Happy Clapper won the Star Doncaster Mile (G1) April 7 at Randwick. Last year's Cox Plate runner-up, Humidor, a 5-year-old Teofilo gelding, was unplaced in the Doncaster Mile, but he won a pair of group 1 races in 2017 and missed by half a length to Winx in the Cox Plate in October.

 

Horse PP Jockey Trainer
1
 HAPPY CLAPPER 9 Kerrin McEvoy Patrick Webster
2
 GAILO CHOP 5 Mark Zahra Darren Weir
3
 HUMIDOR 1 Blake Shinn Darren Weir
4
 AMBITIOUS 7 Craig Williams Anthony Freedman
5
 SUCCESS DAYS 8 Joao Moreira Ken Condon
6
 CLASSIC UNIFORM 4 Andrew Adkins Gary Moore
7
 COMIN' THROUGH 2 Michael Walker Chris Waller
8
 ODEON 6 Damian Lane Mathew Ellerton & Simon Zahra
9
 WINX 10 Hugh Bowman Chris Waller
10
 CONSENSUS 3 Jason Collett Stephen McKee