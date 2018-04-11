Capo Bastone's First Winner Comes at Keeneland

Adena Springs Kentucky's grade 1 winner and freshman sire Capo Bastone had his first winner from his first starter April 11 at Keeneland, where his son Hargus won on debut by 2 1/2 lengths.

Bred in Kentucky by John Stuart, the colt is the first foal out of the winning Put It Back mare Call My Lawyer. He is raced by Danny Pate and trained by Wesley Ward. Forbush Farm offered the colt at the Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale, but he was bought back after attracting a final bid of $9,000.

Hargus was the second choice in the 4 1/2-furlong, $60,000 maiden special weight, behind another Ward contender named Odie. Hargus dueled early with the favorite, but shook free approaching the wire to win in :52.19.

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners raced Capo Bastone after acquiring him for $175,000 at the 2012 Ocala Breeders' Sales' March 2-year-olds in training sale. With trainer John Sadler, the son of Street Boss ran third in the Grey Goose Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and the FrontRunner Stakes (G1) at 2. After being moved to Todd Pletcher's barn, the colt won the Foxwoods King's Bishop Stakes (G1).

Capo Bastone compiled a 3-2-2 record from 17 starts and earned $731,756 before he was sold by Bluewater Sales to Frank Stronach for $300,000 at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton November sale.

Capo Bastone entered stud at Adena Springs' Florida farm, where he stood for two seasons. He now stands in Kentucky for $4,000.

